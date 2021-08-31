Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

82,962 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730884
  • Stock #: 125665
  • VIN: 2C3CA3CV0AH125665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,962 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION LIMITED EDITION CHRYSLER 300 EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ LEATHER W/ HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, CHROME RIMS, BOSTON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

