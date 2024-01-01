Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chrysler Sebring

146,994 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1725986478
  2. 1725986486
  3. 1725986495
  4. 1725986503
  5. 1725986512
  6. 1725986521
  7. 1725986530
  8. 1725986537
  9. 1725986547
  10. 1725986557
  11. 1725986566
  12. 1725986575
  13. 1725986582
  14. 1725986589
  15. 1725986597
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3BC5ED7AN194429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 146,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Subaru WRX STI 181,307 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring 89,200 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 188,014 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler Sebring