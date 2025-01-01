Menu
<p><span style=caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out 3.5L Dealer $6800 applicable tax Financing available SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Chrysler Sebring

164,000 KM

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

12455362

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CC5FV1AN129789

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out 3.5L Dealer $6800 applicable tax Financing available SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2010 Chrysler Sebring