Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out 3.5L Dealer $6800 applicable tax Financing available SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Chrysler Sebring

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12691611

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Edition

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1751015264039
  2. 1751015264521
  3. 1751015264945
  4. 1751015265368
  5. 1751015265793
  6. 1751015266196
  7. 1751015266637
  8. 1751015267057
  9. 1751015267481
  10. 1751015267906
  11. 1751015268361
  12. 1751015268777
  13. 1751015269195
  14. 1751015269596
  15. 1751015270003
  16. 1751015270439
  17. 1751015270907
  18. 1751015271322
  19. 1751015271746
  20. 1751015272244
  21. 1751015272662
  22. 1751015273082
  23. 1751015273544
  24. 1751015273973
  25. 1751015274395
  26. 1751015274812
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out 3.5L Dealer $6800 applicable tax Financing available SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2012 Honda Accord EX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Honda Accord EX 284,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Civic Coupe SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Honda Civic Coupe SE 0 $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 155,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2010 Chrysler Sebring