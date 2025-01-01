$6,300+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring
Limited Edition
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,300
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out 3.5L Dealer $6800 applicable tax Financing available SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
