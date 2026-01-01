$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring
LIMITED V6
2010 Chrysler Sebring
LIMITED V6
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified very clean car inside out amazing handling very comfortable car ready for the winter. 4 winter tires. Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Remote starter Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out Runs drives very comfortable amazing handling v6 Engine RUNS AND DRIVES VERY SMOOTH LOTS OF POWER Dealer $4999plus applicable tax Financing available all credit SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143