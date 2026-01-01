Menu
<p><span style=caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified very clean car inside out amazing handling very comfortable car ready for the winter. 4 winter tires. Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Remote starter Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out Runs drives very comfortable amazing handling v6 Engine RUNS AND DRIVES VERY SMOOTH LOTS OF POWER Dealer $4999plus applicable tax Financing available all credit SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA <a href=tel:647 303 7143>647 303 7143</a> SHUAIBAUTO.COM</span></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chrysler Sebring 4 Door Automatic Limited Fullyloaded comes certified very clean car inside out amazing handling very comfortable car ready for the winter. 4 winter tires. Power windows Power locks Keyes entry 2 key fobs Tilted stearing Cruise control Remote starter Ac Heated sets Heated side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Fog lights Leather interior Power side mirrors Power stearing Power sets Duel exhaust Very clean inside out Runs drives very comfortable amazing handling v6 Engine RUNS AND DRIVES VERY SMOOTH LOTS OF POWER Dealer $4999plus applicable tax Financing available all credit SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

