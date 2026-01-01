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2010 Daihatsu Hijet

54,210 KM

Details Features

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Daihatsu Hijet

DUMP TRUCK

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14498698

2010 Daihatsu Hijet

DUMP TRUCK

Location

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

416-560-0472

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN S211P0102425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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416-560-XXXX

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416-560-0472

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$16,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Great Car Inc.

416-560-0472

2010 Daihatsu Hijet