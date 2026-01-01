$16,450+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Daihatsu Hijet
DUMP TRUCK
2010 Daihatsu Hijet
DUMP TRUCK
Location
Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
416-560-0472
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN S211P0102425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 54,210 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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416-560-XXXX(click to show)
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Great Car Inc.
416-560-0472
2010 Daihatsu Hijet