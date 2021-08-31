Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Caliber

104,434 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

104,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7821942
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA2AD528176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,434 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2014 Nissan Maxima SV
 98,795 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Li...
 122,044 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX
 69,822 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory