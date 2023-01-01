Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Charger

40,493 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1687024679
  2. 1687024682
  3. 1687024685
  4. 1687024688
  5. 1687024691
  6. 1687024694
  7. 1687024697
  8. 1687024701
  9. 1687024704
  10. 1687024707
  11. 1687024710
  12. 1687024713
  13. 1687024716
  14. 1687024719
  15. 1687024722
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080210
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV9AH309175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2010 Dodge Charger SXT
 40,493 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 126,229 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 205,559 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory