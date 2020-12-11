Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,817 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 6359729
  2. 6359729
  3. 6359729
  4. 6359729
  5. 6359729
  6. 6359729
  7. 6359729
  8. 6359729
  9. 6359729
  10. 6359729
  11. 6359729
  12. 6359729
  13. 6359729
  14. 6359729
  15. 6359729
  16. 6359729
Contact Seller

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

163,817KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6359729
  • Stock #: AR182899
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR182899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AR182899
  • Mileage 163,817 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN. 6 CYLINDER 3.3 ENGINE, 7 PASSENGER STOW-N-GO, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!
*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear defogger
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Window Wiper
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Sliding Door(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto Sales

2015 Lincoln MKZ AWD
 132,466 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 127,998 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SE
 66,952 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory