$6,789+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT SUPER LOW KMS!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this striking red 2010 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This versatile crossover is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. With its bold exterior and comfortable black interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 92,350km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to offer.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Whether you're cruising around the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Dodge Journey is built to handle it all. Its front-wheel drive offers confident handling, while its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.
Here are five features that will get you excited:
- SUPER LOW KMS! This Journey has many years of life left to offer!
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a comfortable one.
- Powerful Engine: The robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine provides the power you need.
- Eye-Catching Colour: Turn heads with this vibrant red exterior that reflects your dynamic personality.
- Family Friendly: Perfect for weekend getaways or just running errands around town.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460