Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this striking red 2010 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This versatile crossover is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. With its bold exterior and comfortable black interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 92,350km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to offer.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Whether youre cruising around the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Dodge Journey is built to handle it all. Its front-wheel drive offers confident handling, while its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.</p><p>Here are five features that will get you excited:</p><ul><li><strong>SUPER LOW KMS!</strong> This Journey has many years of life left to offer!</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a comfortable one.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> The robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine provides the power you need.</li><li><strong>Eye-Catching Colour:</strong> Turn heads with this vibrant red exterior that reflects your dynamic personality.</li><li><strong>Family Friendly:</strong> Perfect for weekend getaways or just running errands around town.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2010 Dodge Journey

92,350 KM

Details Description Features

$6,789

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT SUPER LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
12857861

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT SUPER LOW KMS!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1755104456
  2. 1755104456
  3. 1755104457
  4. 1755104457
  5. 1755104456
  6. 1755104457
  7. 1755104457
  8. 1755104454
  9. 1755104456
  10. 1755104457
  11. 1755104457
  12. 1755104454
  13. 1755104455
  14. 1755104455
  15. 1755104456
  16. 1755104454
  17. 1755104454
  18. 1755104456
  19. 1755104457
  20. 1755104455
  21. 1755104455
  22. 1755104457
  23. 1755104456
  24. 1755104455
  25. 1755104455
  26. 1755104457
  27. 1755104455
  28. 1755104456
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,789

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FV0AT195499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this striking red 2010 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This versatile crossover is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. With its bold exterior and comfortable black interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 92,350km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to offer.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Whether you're cruising around the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Dodge Journey is built to handle it all. Its front-wheel drive offers confident handling, while its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.

Here are five features that will get you excited:

  • SUPER LOW KMS! This Journey has many years of life left to offer!
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a comfortable one.
  • Powerful Engine: The robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine provides the power you need.
  • Eye-Catching Colour: Turn heads with this vibrant red exterior that reflects your dynamic personality.
  • Family Friendly: Perfect for weekend getaways or just running errands around town.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! 149,800 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 4WD LARAMIE AC SEATS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 RAM 1500 4WD LARAMIE AC SEATS 271,510 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD TOURING DRIVES GREAT! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD TOURING DRIVES GREAT! 269,660 KM SOLD

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,789

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2010 Dodge Journey