2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,149KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4480848
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP4AS250922
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

