2010 Dodge Ram 1500

266,850 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Laramie

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

266,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9107404
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT4AS159488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

