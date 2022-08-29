2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 6 , 8 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9107404

9107404 VIN: 1D7RV1CT4AS159488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 266,850 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

