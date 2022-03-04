Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

278,667 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

278,667KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8458320
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CL6AG104425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

