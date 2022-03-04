$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
278,667KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8458320
- VIN: 3D7UT2CL6AG104425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 278,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3