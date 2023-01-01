Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX-4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

FX-4

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1690414923
  2. 1690414928
  3. 1690414932
  4. 1690414935
  5. 1690414939
  6. 1690414942
  7. 1690414946
  8. 1690414950
  9. 1690414953
  10. 1690414957
  11. 1690414961
  12. 1690414965
  13. 1690414970
  14. 1690414974
  15. 1690414978
  16. 1690414982
  17. 1690414986
  18. 1690414990
  19. 1690414994
  20. 1690414998
  21. 1690415002
  22. 1690415006
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229507
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFB19966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2010 Ford F-150 FX-4
 0 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 164,774 KM
$13,989 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 192,647 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory