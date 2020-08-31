Menu
2010 Ford F-150

115,000 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826586
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E82AFB80554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS TRUCK COMING SOON

2010 Ford F150 4X4- ENTENDED CAB-6 PASSEGERS-ONE OWNER -NO ACCIDENT-

This vehicle comes CERTIFIED! Extended warranty also available for purchase. -WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"- are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website NEW WEBSITE WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

