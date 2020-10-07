Menu
2010 Ford F-150

2,770,000 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

2,770,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5906367
  Stock #: 552
  VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFB79305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 552
  • Mileage 2,770,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

 

We accept trades!!!

 

We accept cash and offer financing and leasing options.

 

$0 Down O.A.C.

 

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

