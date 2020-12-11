Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6317634
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CV7AFD96836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON

2010 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Pickup 4D 6 1/2 ft- 5.4L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel - 6 Passengers-- Power windows-Mirrors-Doors-A/C-Alloy Wheels-...ect. Box Line---- Sporty looking !!! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"!!! This vehicle comes CERTIFIED !! Extended warranty also available for purchase. We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request "NO ACCIDENT" " We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://WWW.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, Many Cars, Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 153,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Sedona EX W...
 113,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 110,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory