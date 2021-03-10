Menu
2010 Ford F-150

309,293 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XTR

2010 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

309,293KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6777677
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFB50537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 309,293 KM

Vehicle Description

The truck is being sold as is NOT certified and has the engine light on . 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
