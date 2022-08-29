Menu
2010 Ford F-150

315,745 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

XLR

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

315,745KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9239278
  VIN: 1FTFX1EV4AFA04700

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 315,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

