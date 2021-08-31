Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028487
  • Stock #: 508
  • VIN: 1GTPCTEX8AZ132496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All-cash sales now include a 3-month warranty!!!

Bring us your trade

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

