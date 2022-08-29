$9,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,490
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2010 GMC Terrain
2010 GMC Terrain
FWD 4DR
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,490
+ taxes & licensing
174,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9046261
- Stock #: 682
- VIN: 2CTFLFEY9A6333152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black + White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mint Auto Sales
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4