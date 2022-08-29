Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

174,500 KM

$9,490

+ tax & licensing
$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 GMC Terrain

2010 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR

2010 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

174,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046261
  • Stock #: 682
  • VIN: 2CTFLFEY9A6333152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black + White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

