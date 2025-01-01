Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Honda Civic DX 2 Door Coupe 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives.clean inside out Selling as is. Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac ice cold Tinted windows Very clean interior After market android screen Bluetooth Needs a little cosmetic work. 210,000 km. $3999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. SHUIAB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OAHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM</span></p>

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Sale

VIN 2HGFG1A35AH008100

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

2010 Honda Civic DX 2 Door Coupe 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives.clean inside out Selling as is. Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac ice cold Tinted windows Very clean interior After market android screen Bluetooth Needs a little cosmetic work. 210,000 km. $3999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUIAB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OAHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

