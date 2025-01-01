$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
DX-G
2010 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda Civic DX 2 Door Coupe 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives.clean inside out Selling as is. Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Ac ice cold Tinted windows Very clean interior After market android screen Bluetooth Needs a little cosmetic work. 210,000 km. $3999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUIAB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OAHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143