2010 Honda Civic

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

4dr Auto DX-G

4dr Auto DX-G

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9219313
  • Stock #: 686
  • VIN: 2HGFAIF48AH045645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

 

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

