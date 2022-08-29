$7,490+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9219313
- Stock #: 686
- VIN: 2HGFAIF48AH045645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our vehicles are certified!!!
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
