2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn DX

2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn DX

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4811130
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H18AB501931
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OSHAWA FINE AUTO SALES - FOR INQUIRY PLEASE CALL US AT - 289 653 1993 --
2010 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn Dx -One Owner-Great Family Van-8 Passengers- in Excellent Condition- Power window- Power Locks-Power Mirrors-Air conditioning-Parking Sensors-Cruise Control-Remote Entry-Power Steering...This vehicle comes CERTIFIED !! Extended warranty also available for purchase. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealerships vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe .

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

