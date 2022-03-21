2010 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8920612

8920612 Stock #: 663

663 VIN: KMHCN3BC7AU152127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

