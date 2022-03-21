$7,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2010 Hyundai Accent
2010 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8920612
- Stock #: 663
- VIN: KMHCN3BC7AU152127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mint Auto Sales
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4