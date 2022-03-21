Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

105,000 KM

Details Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

SE

2010 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8920612
  Stock #: 663
  VIN: KMHCN3BC7AU152127

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

