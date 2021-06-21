Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

95,672 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

GLS

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7362542
  • Stock #: AU885664
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD8AU885664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,672 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN, FUEL EFFICIENT 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ECO ENGINE, 4 DOOR SEDAN EQUIPPED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/DOORS/MIRRORS AND AIR CONDITIONING, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

