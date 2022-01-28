$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2010 Infiniti EX35
Journey
Location
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8193057
- Stock #: 493
- VIN: JN1AJ0HR3AM751532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our vehicles are certified.
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
