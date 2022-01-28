2010 Infiniti EX35

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8193057

8193057 Stock #: 493

493 VIN: JN1AJ0HR3AM751532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

