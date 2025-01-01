Menu
<p><span style=caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Jeep Compass North Edition Automatic 4by4 comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power s 143,700 km Ac 4by4 Safety Equipment Electronic stability program Electronic roll mitigation Tire pressure warning lamp Multistage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors Child safety rear door locks Interior Equipment Air conditioning Driver height-adjustable seat Front passenger fold-flat seat 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat Full length floor console Tilt steering column Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Remote keyless entry Speed-sensitive pwr locks Pwr accessory delay Sentry Key theft deterrent system Air filtration Rear seat heating ducts Rear window defroster 115V 12V aux pwr outlet Front dome lamp Map/dome reading lamps Illuminated entry Rechargeable/removeable lamp Passenger assist handles Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors Fold-flat cargo area storage Exterior Equipment aluminum sparkle-silver Compact spare tire Body colour fascias Body colour bodyside moulding Body colour liftgate applique Halogen headlamps Fog lamps Solar control glass Deep tint sunscreen glass Manual fold away mirrors Heated fold away pwr mirrors Variable intermittent wipers Rear window wiper & washer Body colour door handles Liftgate door w/fixed glass Entertainment Equipment Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3 capability, audio jack input for mobile devices, (4) speakers (4) speakers Mechanical Equipment 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT 4-cyl engine Hill start assist 525 CCA maintenance-free battery 120-amp alternator Rear stabilizer bar Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum Dealer $6999applicable taxes Financing available Comes with warranty SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Jeep Compass

143,000 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

12498982

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NF4FBXAD545986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2010 Jeep Compass