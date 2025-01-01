Menu
<p><span style=caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Jeep Compass North Edition Automatic 4by4 comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power s 143,700 km Ac 4by4 Safety Equipment Electronic stability program Electronic roll mitigation Tire pressure warning lamp Multistage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors Child safety rear door locks Interior Equipment Air conditioning Driver height-adjustable seat Front passenger fold-flat seat 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat Full length floor console Tilt steering column Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Remote keyless entry Speed-sensitive pwr locks Pwr accessory delay Sentry Key theft deterrent system Air filtration Rear seat heating ducts Rear window defroster 115V 12V aux pwr outlet Front dome lamp Map/dome reading lamps Illuminated entry Rechargeable/removeable lamp Passenger assist handles Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors Fold-flat cargo area storage Exterior Equipment aluminum sparkle-silver Compact spare tire Body colour fascias Body colour bodyside moulding Body colour liftgate applique Halogen headlamps Fog lamps Solar control glass Deep tint sunscreen glass Manual fold away mirrors Heated fold away pwr mirrors Variable intermittent wipers Rear window wiper & washer Body colour door handles Liftgate door w/fixed glass Entertainment Equipment Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3 capability, audio jack input for mobile devices, (4) speakers (4) speakers Mechanical Equipment 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT 4-cyl engine Hill start assist 525 CCA maintenance-free battery 120-amp alternator Rear stabilizer bar Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum Dealer $6999applicable taxes Financing available Comes with warranty SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Jeep Compass

144,000 KM

$649

+ taxes & licensing
Northern Edition

Northern Edition

12691566

2010 Jeep Compass

Northern Edition

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$649

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Compass North Edition Automatic 4by4 comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power s 143,700 km Ac 4by4 Safety Equipment Electronic stability program Electronic roll mitigation Tire pressure warning lamp Multistage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors Child safety rear door locks Interior Equipment Air conditioning Driver height-adjustable seat Front passenger fold-flat seat 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat Full length floor console Tilt steering column Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Remote keyless entry Speed-sensitive pwr locks Pwr accessory delay Sentry Key theft deterrent system Air filtration Rear seat heating ducts Rear window defroster 115V 12V aux pwr outlet Front dome lamp Map/dome reading lamps Illuminated entry Rechargeable/removeable lamp Passenger assist handles Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors Fold-flat cargo area storage Exterior Equipment aluminum sparkle-silver Compact spare tire Body colour fascias Body colour bodyside moulding Body colour liftgate applique Halogen headlamps Fog lamps Solar control glass Deep tint sunscreen glass Manual fold away mirrors Heated fold away pwr mirrors Variable intermittent wipers Rear window wiper & washer Body colour door handles Liftgate door w/fixed glass Entertainment Equipment Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3 capability, audio jack input for mobile devices, (4) speakers (4) speakers Mechanical Equipment 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT 4-cyl engine Hill start assist 525 CCA maintenance-free battery 120-amp alternator Rear stabilizer bar Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum Dealer $6999applicable taxes Financing available Comes with warranty SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$649

+ taxes & licensing>

2010 Jeep Compass