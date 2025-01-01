$649+ taxes & licensing
2010 Jeep Compass
Northern Edition
2010 Jeep Compass
Northern Edition
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$649
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Jeep Compass North Edition Automatic 4by4 comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power s 143,700 km Ac 4by4 Safety Equipment Electronic stability program Electronic roll mitigation Tire pressure warning lamp Multistage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors Child safety rear door locks Interior Equipment Air conditioning Driver height-adjustable seat Front passenger fold-flat seat 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat Full length floor console Tilt steering column Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Remote keyless entry Speed-sensitive pwr locks Pwr accessory delay Sentry Key theft deterrent system Air filtration Rear seat heating ducts Rear window defroster 115V 12V aux pwr outlet Front dome lamp Map/dome reading lamps Illuminated entry Rechargeable/removeable lamp Passenger assist handles Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors Fold-flat cargo area storage Exterior Equipment aluminum sparkle-silver Compact spare tire Body colour fascias Body colour bodyside moulding Body colour liftgate applique Halogen headlamps Fog lamps Solar control glass Deep tint sunscreen glass Manual fold away mirrors Heated fold away pwr mirrors Variable intermittent wipers Rear window wiper & washer Body colour door handles Liftgate door w/fixed glass Entertainment Equipment Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3 capability, audio jack input for mobile devices, (4) speakers (4) speakers Mechanical Equipment 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT 4-cyl engine Hill start assist 525 CCA maintenance-free battery 120-amp alternator Rear stabilizer bar Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum Dealer $6999applicable taxes Financing available Comes with warranty SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143