2010 Jeep Compass

231,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

North Edition

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

231,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8083564
  • Stock #: 626
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB8AD510105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bring us your trade

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-XXXX

905-240-6468

