+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
Ignition Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 4u Package, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Heated Seats, USB & Aux Input, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Mood Lighting, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Love the color on this car! When the sun hits it just right, it shines and radiates! Very clean inside and out, the body is in phenomenal condition and the interior is in matching shape! Local new car dealership trade-in, this 2010 Kia Soul 4u is perfect for the local city commutes or long-distance jaunts! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
