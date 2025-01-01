$5,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
244,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF9A1151266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mazda 3 hatchback 4 dooor 5 speed Manuel in excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver brand new snow tires ready for winter very fuel efficient Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Ac Brand new winter tires Ready for winter Comes certified including the price Very clean car inside out 244,340 km comes certified Financing available all credit welcome Dealer $5999 plus Applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143See less
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
