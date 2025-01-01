2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto style=overflow-wrap: break-word; max-width: 100%; word-break: break-word; display: block; font-family: inherit; font-size: 0.9375rem; line-height: 1.3333; color: var(--primary-text); min-width: 0px;><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto style=overflow-wrap: break-word; max-width: 100%; word-break: break-word; display: block; font-family: inherit; font-size: 0.9375rem; line-height: 1.3333; color: var(--primary-text); min-width: 0px;>2010 Mazda 3 hatchback 4 dooor 5 speed Manuel in excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver brand new snow tires ready for winter very fuel efficient Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Ac Brand new winter tires Ready for winter Comes certified including the price Very clean car inside out 244,340 km comes certified Financing available all credit welcome Dealer $5999 plus Applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></span></p><div class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n xd10rxx x1sy0etr x17r0tee x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1o1ewxj x3x9cwd x1e5q0jg x13rtm0m x1n2onr6 x87ps6o x1lku1pv x1a2a7pz style=list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; position: relative; cursor: pointer; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; outline: none; border-radius: inherit; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; user-select: none; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: transparent; display: inline; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=button><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x6prxxf xvq8zen x1s688f xzsf02u style=overflow-wrap: break-word; max-width: 100%; word-break: break-word; font-weight: 600; font-family: inherit; font-size: 0.9375rem; line-height: 1.3333; color: var(--primary-text); min-width: 0px;>See less</span></div>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle
12298697

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1742437487
  2. 1742437491
  3. 1742437494
  4. 1742437498
  5. 1742437502
  6. 1742437505
  7. 1742437509
  8. 1742437512
  9. 1742437515
  10. 1742437519
  11. 1742437523
  12. 1742437526
  13. 1742437530
  14. 1742437534
  15. 1742437538
  16. 1742437542
  17. 1742437546
  18. 1742437550
  19. 1742437554
  20. 1742437558
  21. 1742437562
  22. 1742437566
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
244,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF9A1151266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 hatchback 4 dooor 5 speed Manuel in excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver brand new snow tires ready for winter very fuel efficient Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Ac Brand new winter tires Ready for winter Comes certified including the price Very clean car inside out 244,340 km comes certified Financing available all credit welcome Dealer $5999 plus Applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

See less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto 170,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 S for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 S 174,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Focus SEL 148,000 KM $7,899 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3