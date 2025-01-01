$7,989+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
ONE OWNER LOW KMS
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek electric blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for a daily commute or weekend adventure. With just 134,600km on the odometer, this Mazda MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers peppy acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The 5-speed manual transmission puts you in complete control, allowing you to enjoy the true driving experience. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this front-wheel drive sedan handles with ease.
This MAZDA3 is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and a premium sound system. And rest assured knowing this vehicle is equipped with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for added peace of mind.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- One Owner: This well-maintained vehicle has been meticulously cared for by its original owner, ensuring its reliability and longevity.
- Low Kms: With only 134,600km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.
- Electric Blue Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with this eye-catching and timeless color.
- Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a true driving experience with a responsive 5-speed manual transmission.
- Premium Sound System: Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal clear sound with this powerful sound system.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
905-571-3460