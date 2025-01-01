Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek electric blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for a daily commute or weekend adventure. With just 134,600km on the odometer, this Mazda MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers peppy acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The 5-speed manual transmission puts you in complete control, allowing you to enjoy the true driving experience. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this front-wheel drive sedan handles with ease.

This MAZDA3 is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and a premium sound system. And rest assured knowing this vehicle is equipped with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for added peace of mind.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

One Owner: This well-maintained vehicle has been meticulously cared for by its original owner, ensuring its reliability and longevity.
Low Kms: With only 134,600km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.
Electric Blue Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with this eye-catching and timeless color.
Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a true driving experience with a responsive 5-speed manual transmission.
Premium Sound System: Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal clear sound with this powerful sound system.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

134,600 KM

Details Description Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

ONE OWNER LOW KMS

12398328

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

ONE OWNER LOW KMS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SFXA1351839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek electric blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for a daily commute or weekend adventure. With just 134,600km on the odometer, this Mazda MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers peppy acceleration and impressive fuel economy. The 5-speed manual transmission puts you in complete control, allowing you to enjoy the true driving experience. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this front-wheel drive sedan handles with ease.

This MAZDA3 is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and a premium sound system. And rest assured knowing this vehicle is equipped with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for added peace of mind.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  • One Owner: This well-maintained vehicle has been meticulously cared for by its original owner, ensuring its reliability and longevity.
  • Low Kms: With only 134,600km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has plenty of life left in it.
  • Electric Blue Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with this eye-catching and timeless color.
  • Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a true driving experience with a responsive 5-speed manual transmission.
  • Premium Sound System: Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal clear sound with this powerful sound system.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2010 Mazda MAZDA3