<p><span style=font-size: 15px;>2010 Mazda 3 hatchback 4 dooor 5 speed Manuel in excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver brand new snow tires ready for winter very fuel efficient Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Am/fm/cd/aux Ac Brand new winter tires Ready for winter Comes certified including the price Very clean car inside out 244,340 km comes certified Financing available all credit welcome Dealer $5999 plus Applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

244,000 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

12455298

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF9A1151266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2010 Mazda MAZDA3