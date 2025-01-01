Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission,  ONLY 57,000 KMS!  Not a typo.  Yes 57K.  Its not a misprint.  Extremely low kilometers for the model year.  Very rare. Grey in Colour, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.  </p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

57,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

I ONLY 57,000 KMS!!

Watch This Vehicle
12873263

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

I ONLY 57,000 KMS!!

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1755405693
  2. 1755405693
  3. 1755405693
  4. 1755405692
  5. 1755405689
  6. 1755405690
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission,  ONLY 57,000 KMS!  Not a typo.  Yes 57K.  It's not a misprint.  Extremely low kilometers for the model year.  Very rare. Grey in Colour, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2010 BMW X3 28i for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 BMW X3 28i 220,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 I ONLY 57,000 KMS!! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 I ONLY 57,000 KMS!! 57,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Forte LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Kia Forte LX 287,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2010 Mazda MAZDA3