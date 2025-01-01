$2,700+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mazda 3 GT 4 Door 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives selling as is After market andriod touch screen. Brand new installed Back up camera Power window Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power side mirrors Heated sets Ac Tinted windows Spoiler Cruise control All buttons on stearing wheel Runs and drives Great on gas 2.5L Power stearing Good tires on alloys rims Selling as is. $2700 plus applicable tax Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
(647) 303-7143