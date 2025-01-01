Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Mazda 3 GT 4 Door 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives selling as is After market andriod touch screen. Brand new installed Back up camera Power window Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power side mirrors Heated sets Ac Tinted windows Spoiler Cruise control All buttons on stearing wheel Runs and drives Great on gas 2.5L Power stearing Good tires on alloys rims Selling as is. $2700 plus applicable tax Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

186,000 KM

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 GT 4 Door 5 Speed Manuel runs and drives selling as is After market andriod touch screen. Brand new installed Back up camera Power window Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power side mirrors Heated sets Ac Tinted windows Spoiler Cruise control All buttons on stearing wheel Runs and drives Great on gas 2.5L Power stearing Good tires on alloys rims Selling as is. $2700 plus applicable tax Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

2010 Mazda MAZDA3