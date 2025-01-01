Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 Mazda 3 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified with 1 year warranty included the price Power windows Power locks Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fm stereo cd aux Brand new brakes rotors all around tires In excellent condition Very clean car inside out 218000 km Comes certified Financing available all credit welcome $5999 plus applicable tax with warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim included the price The warranty includes a big list of coverages very good warranty. Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

219,000 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

13324826

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified with 1 year warranty included the price Power windows Power locks Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fm stereo cd aux Brand new brakes rotors all around tires In excellent condition Very clean car inside out 218000 km Comes certified Financing available all credit welcome $5999 plus applicable tax with warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim included the price The warranty includes a big list of coverages very good warranty. Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

