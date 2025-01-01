$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mazda 3 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified with 1 year warranty included the price Power windows Power locks Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fm stereo cd aux Brand new brakes rotors all around tires In excellent condition Very clean car inside out 218000 km Comes certified Financing available all credit welcome $5999 plus applicable tax with warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim included the price The warranty includes a big list of coverages very good warranty. Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM
