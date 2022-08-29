$5,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9234205
- VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1346913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,321 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mazda 3 Sedan
237321km
White on Black cloth
Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Lock, Air conditioning, Keyless entry.
And More!
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.