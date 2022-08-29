Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

237,321 KM

Details Description Features

$5,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

237,321KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9234205
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1346913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 Sedan

237321km

White on Black cloth

Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Lock, Air conditioning, Keyless entry.

And More!

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2008 Porsche Cayenne...
 107,895 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
237,321 KM
$5,795 + tax & lic
2005 Acura MDX
304,850 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory