2010 Mazda MAZDA5

200,300 KM

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

200,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6528898
  • Stock #: 579
  • VIN: JM1CR2W34A0375536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,300 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX...

A new look for 2010 (3rd generation) with added electronic stability control and traction control.  This is a wagon that has loads of interior space for cargo, or will sit 6 passengers, and will get you better fuel consumption than a minivan.  It has great pick-up, handling, and driveability.  Book a test drive, then you'll understand the "zoom zoom"

 

All of our vehicles are certified, and with warranty available up to 3 years.. 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

