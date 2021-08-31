Menu
2010 Mazda Tribute

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda Tribute

2010 Mazda Tribute

GX

2010 Mazda Tribute

GX

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7842051
  VIN: 4F2CY9GG8AKM05544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda Tribute Sport-AWD-LOW kMS- NO ACCIDENT-Carproof reports are available upon request " CLEAN CAR PROOF. This vehicle comes CERTIFIED! Extended warranty also available for purchase. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"- We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or visit u on CarGurus Page - or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe .Alloy Wheels-Fog LIght-Keyless Entry - Air Conditioning- Power Windows- Power Locks and a lot more...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

