Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

139,784 KM

Details Description Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 200

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 200

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1691553890
  2. 1691553900
  3. 1691553909
  4. 1691553917
  5. 1691553925
  6. 1691553931
  7. 1691553936
  8. 1691553942
  9. 1691553947
  10. 1691553953
  11. 1691553958
  12. 1691553964
  13. 1691553969
  14. 1691553974
  15. 1691553979
  16. 1691553984
  17. 1691553990
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,784KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277835
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB2AJ598304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,784 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2014 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 222,000 KM
$8,489 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 251,430 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,362 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory