2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

215,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

215,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9152668
  • Stock #: 676
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB0AF467174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

