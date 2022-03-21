$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2010 MINI Cooper
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,148KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806331
- VIN: WMWMF3C53ATZ26558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,148 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
