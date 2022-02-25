Menu
2010 Nissan Maxima

261,017 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2010 Nissan Maxima

2010 Nissan Maxima

3.5 S

2010 Nissan Maxima

3.5 S

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

261,017KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8281530
  VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC835917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,017 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 NISSAN MAXIMA V6 CVT 3.5 SV

261k

Comes with 2 sets of tires and Rims....currently on winters

 

FULLY LOADED

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

LEATHER SEATS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER SEATS

POWER ACCESORIES

HEATED SEATS 

SUNROOF

AND MORE!

$6995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

