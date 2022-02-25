$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2010 Nissan Maxima
3.5 S
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8281620
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC860025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,599 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 NISSAN MAXIMA V6 CVT 3.5 SV
270k
Comes with 2 sets of tires ...currently on winters
FULLY LOADED
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
LEATHER SEATS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER SEATS
POWER ACCESORIES
HEATED SEATS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Runs and Drives Great!
$6995.00 +TAX & LICENSING
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.