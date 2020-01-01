Menu
2010 Pontiac G5

2010 Pontiac G5

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4507503
  • Stock #: 501
  • VIN: 1G2AD5F59A7108882
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARPROOF...

All of our vehicles come certified and with a premium upgradeable warranty.  

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

We accept trades!!!

We accept cash and offer financing and leasing options.

$0 Down O.A.C.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-6468

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

