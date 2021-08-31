Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Pontiac Vibe

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2010 Pontiac Vibe

2010 Pontiac Vibe

WAGON

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Pontiac Vibe

WAGON

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1639161172
  2. 1639161173
  3. 1639161175
  4. 1639161176
  5. 1639161177
  6. 1639161177
  7. 1639161177
  8. 1639161175
  9. 1639161178
  10. 1639161175
  11. 1639161175
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8000469
  • VIN: 5Y2SP6E85AZ406519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Pontiac Vibe-Great Vehicle-in Good Condition--Air Conditioning  -no accident- 1.8L - 4 Cly. ect...WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"!!! This vehicle comes CERTIFIED !! Extended warranty also available for purchase. We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request " We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealerships vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, Many Cars, Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Journey SE
 123,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Montana...
 113,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe wagn
 190,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory