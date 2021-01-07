2010 Subaru Legacy

+ taxes & licensing
905-240-6468
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CLEAN CARFAX...
The Legacy was introduced in 1989, when Subaru decided to compete against primarily the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. It is now in its 7th generation and still going strong. If you're shopping for an Accord or Camry, you should definitely consider this low mileage beauty. Book an appointment, and you be the judge.
All of our vehicles are certified, and with warranty available up to 3 years..
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4