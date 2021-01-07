Menu
2010 Subaru Legacy

147,600 KM

2.5I

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX...

The Legacy was introduced in 1989, when Subaru decided to compete against primarily the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.  It is now in its 7th generation and still going strong.  If you're shopping for an Accord or Camry, you should definitely consider this low mileage beauty.   Book an appointment, and you be the judge.

 

All of our vehicles are certified, and with warranty available up to 3 years.. 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

