<p>truck is being sold as is as seen , truck has been undercoated </p><p>very well maintained </p><p>comes with original toyota tires and rims </p>

2010 Toyota Tacoma

199,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto

4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto

2010 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3tmmu4fn2am018868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

truck is being sold as is as seen , truck has been undercoated 

very well maintained 

comes with original toyota tires and rims 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-XXXX

905-571-1277

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2010 Toyota Tacoma