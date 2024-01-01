$16,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
199,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3tmmu4fn2am018868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
truck is being sold as is as seen , truck has been undercoated
very well maintained
comes with original toyota tires and rims
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Winter Tires
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email A&P Auto Centre
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
